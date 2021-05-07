Beware of Covid-related fraudsters: Noida Police

Noida: With the increasing number of cases where people are getting conned in the name of getting hospital beds, life saving medicine, oxygen and other resources for Covid-19, the Noida police have issued an advisory to residents not to fall prey to these fraudsters as they are taking information from social media and taking advantage.



Noida police cyber cell has said that the after getting details from social media or other platforms, fraudsters come up with new ideas to dupe people. They start calling them seeking information about the Covid related help they need. When people tell them that they urgently need life saving drugs such as Remdevisir injection, oxygen cylinder and other important medical equipments, the conman makes them believe in him and asks to make half the payment through online mode along with patient's Aadhar card and description. Once the money is deposited, the fraudster stops picking up calls.

Also the miscreants dupe people in the name of Covid vaccination as well as they ask for OTP received on mobile phone against which they siphon off money from their bank account. Ankur Aggarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, central Noida and cyber cell head said that people should get the phone number of hospital and other facilities from the reliable websites. "Fraudsters are making fake websites of medical facilities to dupe the people. People should not make any advance payment online by just talking over phone. Also they should not share any OTP or other bank related details with any person over phone," said Aggarwal.