Better coordination on Sunday prevents major jam along NH-8

Gurugram: In the view of maintaining security, the Delhi Police in the span of just two days again placed barricades at Sirhaul, the busiest point of the Delhi-Gurugram border from 8 am to 2 pm.



The law enforcement officials from the Delhi Police also maintained a tight vigil at the Kapashera border. Better coordination between Gurugram and Delhi police coupled with less movement of vehicles being a Sunday ensured that the situation was not as chaotic as was experienced on December 19.

Having already faced a lot of difficulties earlier the Gurugram police informed about the barricades being placed at the Delhi-Gurugram border much in advance and advised the commuters to make the necessary changes. "Delhi Police has informed that restrictions will be imposed on the Delhi borders along the Sirhaul border and Kapashera. Residents are advised to avoid non essential travel to Delhi during this time" was the official communique from the Gurugram police.

Initial morning hours however did result in traffic snarls as a large number of vehicles pass through the Delhi- Gurugram expressway even on weekends and on holidays. Having faced the situation earlier the airline companies also made arrangements for accommodating those commuters who may have got delayed due to the placement of barricades.

"Due to notice received about expected traffic restrictions (lane closures related to security) on NH-8, customers who are booked on flight departing and arriving up to 1600 hrs will be accommodated on the next Vistara the flight on the basis of seat availability without changed fees," read the official statement from Air Vistara.

The statement further read, "We are also offering free changes and cancellations for those who are booked to travel and from Lucknow due to the on ground situation there." Heavy barricading by Delhi Police at the Sirhaul toll plaza resulted in a the massive traffic jam that extended up to 15 kilometers along the National Highway-8 on Thursday.

Nearly three lakh vehicles pass through several intersections of the Delhi-Jaipur daily and the sealing of the border only resulted in more chaos and confusion among the commuters who had to wait for more than an hour to cover one kilometer.

