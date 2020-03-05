Besides giving shelter, relief camp at Eidgah distributes sanitary napkins to females

New Delhi: The relief camp at Eidgah in Mustafabad is currently providing shelter to 1,500 people of which 45 per cent of the victims, who are females, have received around 2,000 sanitary napkins in the last week at the relief camp.



For females at the relief camp, four sewing machines were also provided which has kept them engaged throughout the day. Meanwhile, eight deliveries have been done for expecting women in St Stephen's hospital who were affected during the targeted violence in the north east.

The Delhi government along with the coordination of NGOs are providing women's personal care products to the riot victims at the relief camps in the North East Delhi.

Although one aspect of personal sanitation may be taken care of but lack of sufficient toilets is a common complaint among the women. There are four mobile toilets, two for each gender, and there is a demand for more–a common complaint among menstruating women. Shenaz, who goes without a surname said, "two toilets are not enough for so many of us. It is very uncomfortable to use during menstruation specially when you have to wait for your turn."

Personal hygiene is comprised as there is a shortage of bathrooms and toilets. Men at the relief camp have started going to near by households to use the washroom instead of queuing up in front of mobile toilets.

"Locals have opened up their houses for riot victims and people are welcomed to use the washroom there," said Altaf, a riot victim.

On asked about the relief measures being carried out by the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "We at the Delhi government is trying to provide monetary compensation to the riot-affected persons as soon as possible. We also have issued immediate cash relief to the grieving families. We are also ensuring smooth functioning of our relief camps, but our aim is to provide full compensation to every individual affected by the riot so that they can get their disrupted, charred homes restored soon. Only then will their confidence get a good boost."

The sleeping and eating arrangements for men and women are separate along with special arrangements for children.

Members from Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) who are monitoring the situation and updating the officials.

Apart from that, there is a separate legal desk and compensation desk, several medical desks too and cooked meals are provided as well.