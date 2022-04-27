Benito Juarez Marg underpass to be open to public in May: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the construction work of the underpass at Benito Juarez Marg (B.J. Marg) along with work related to the development of roads in Central Delhi and New Delhi to expedite the projects.



Sisodia who is also the PWD Minister approved projects worth Rs 23.96 crore and for the foot over bridge and skywalk being built along with the underpass at BJ Marg, he approved a project of Rs 2.54 crore to install lifts and escalators to provide convenience to the people.

The underpass at BJ Marg is part of the Corridor Improvement Project of PWD which was taken up to improve the Outer Ring Road from IIT to NH-8 and its surrounding areas. The construction work of the underpass at the junction of BJ Marg and Inner Road has been completed and it will be opened for the use of the general public from next month. For the convenience of the users of the foot over bridge and skywalk being built Sisodia approved the installation of 4 lifts with a total capacity of 24 people

and 2 escalators under the existing project.

He further directed the officials of PWD to complete the projects in time so that people do not face any problems in movement and they get relief from incessant traffic. The Minister also reviewed the works related to the strengthening and development of roads in Central Delhi and New Delhi and directed the officials to improve the condition of the roads for which he sanctioned Rs 24 crore. He also approved the project work of around Rs 1.26 cr for updating the sub-station of Shakti Nagar Pump.