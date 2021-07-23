Bengal TMC MLA's wife robbed near Defence Colony, probe on

New Delhi: The wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Vivek Gupta has now become a victim of the Thak Thak gang after she was robbed at Defence Colony Flyover here.

Police said, on Friday, around 2.30 PM, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Omprakash, who was on patrolling duty at BRT road, met one Kanika Gupta, wife of MLA Vivek Gupta. She told ASI that she along with her husband were presently staying at The Oberoi at Lodhi Colony.

"At about 2.15 pm, she along with her driver was going somewhere in the car. When they reached Defence Colony flyover, a motorcyclist pointed towards the tyre of the car," the official said.

The driver stopped the car and got down to check. Another person, who was wearing a helmet, pointed to the victim outside.

"The victim was feeling suffocated. She also got down for a few seconds. Later the victim found that her bag containing cash, I Phone, 1 golden coin and documents, was found missing," the official said. Police have registered a case in this regard and further probe is underway.

"Vivek Gupta was a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from TMC and at present, he is an MLA," police said. The investigation has revealed that there is a possibility both the suspects have been following the victim's vehicle for a long time. Officials said, engine oil was thrown on the bonnet which became hot on a moving car - resulting in smoke.