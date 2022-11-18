Begins first phase of MCD poll campaign

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party kicked off its first phase of campaigning from Thursday, with its candidates starting marches in the 250 wards of Delhi and a cabinet minister carrying out a cleanliness drive.

The party offices in all the 250 wards of the MCD elections were also inaugurated.

"All the candidates will work in tandem with their respective ward offices," it said in a statement.

"The party has started carrying out activities on ground level on a massive scale," MLA Durgesh Pathak said, adding that it would hold marches in each booth every day.