Before marriage, bridegroom comes out to vote in Delhi

New Delhi: Giving a message to voters in the national capital to come out and vote in the Assembly polls, a bridegroom from east Delhi on Saturday exercised his franchise on the day of his wedding and urged others to fulfil their responsibility towards the nation.

Dhananjay Dhyani, a bridegroom from east Delhi's Shakarpur area, that is also part of Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency, came out to vote with his entire family.

He came to the polling station along with the baarat to the polling booth and also asked them to vote.

Speaking to the media, Dhananjay, while standing outside MCD primary school polling booth here, said: "I have come out to exercise my franchise as I have a responsibility towards my nation. And I am fulfilling my duty towards the country."

He even called up his fiancee over phone to vote first and then come for the marriage.

He also said that his marriage is slated during the day and he will go for his marriage after casting his vote.

Appealing to others, Dhanajay said, "Everyone must come out and vote."

According to Dhyani family, marriage of Dhananjay was fixed in December, but at that time the family was unaware that the voting will also be on the same day.

Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress are in a direct fight against each other. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.