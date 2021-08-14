Before I-Day, cops bust gunrunners, seize 55 pistols

New Delhi: Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, in a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday busted interstate illegal arms supply rackets in three different operations — arresting four key persons. A total of 55 illegal pistols (including two automatic pistols) along with 50 live cartridges, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from arrested accused persons, an official confirmed to Millennium Post.



The police launched the crackdown after receiving specific information first about the movement of two Uttar Pradesh-based arms suppliers who would be supplying a large consignment of illegal Arms at Outer Ring Road, Near Burari Flyover, Delhi on August 7, Sanjeev Yadav, DCP Special Cell said.

Later, two more such exercises were conducted by a team of Special Cell on August 9 near Mundhela Mor bus stop, on Najafgarh-Dhansa Road, Delhi and near the underpass, Bus Stand of Dwarka Sec. 23, on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajbeer, Dheeraj, Vinod and Dharmendra. Both Rajveer (33) and Dheeraj (26) are residents of Hathras, UP, whereas Vinod alias Bhola is from Firozpur and Dharmender is also from UP.

16 illegal pistols were recovered from Rajveer Singh (33) and 9 illegal Pistols were recovered from Dheeraj Kumar (26), the police said. Ten high-quality illegal firearms (02 automatic pistols and 08 country-made firearms) and 20 live cartridges were seized from Vinod and Dharmendra was apprehended with a grey bag pack containing 20 pistols and 30 live cartridges, the DCP confirmed.

Both Rajveer and Dheeraj lost jobs during the lockdown and later came in contact with one illegal arms supplier of his village and worked for him. They used to get Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per trip apart from his vehicle fuel charge.

Vinod is an illegal firearms peddler and Dharmender was a close aide of the Kaushal gang, the police said. "During surveillance, it was transpired that illegal weapons are mainly pumped in Delhi from the areas of Khargaon, Dhar, Sendhwa and Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) besides other areas of the country by the members of interstate arms syndicate," the official statement by the Special Cell also added.