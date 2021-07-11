Beat constables, traffic police to be part of rescue operations

New delhi: Beat constables and traffic police can play important role in the rescue of children living on the streets, said the Delhi government WCD's department in their guidelines for promoting a child-centric convergence model for street children.



"Because of their placement on the street, these children are left prone to the most dangers of exploitation, abuse, trafficking and sexual harassment. The police department particularly special juvenile police units in coordination with administration, WCD, NGOs, CSO shall work to guarantee protection to children," the guidelines read.

As per officials, police should participate in the rescue operation in collaboration with revenue administration. The beat constables and traffic police, being better placed at all nooks and corners of the city, to be involved in the identification and rescue of the street children.

"Police department, after getting information about a child at risk on the street, with or without parents should immediately inform the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)," an official said.

"The law enforcement agency should investigate or take action against the person, shop selling narcotic substances under section 77 of the JJ (CPC) Act, 2015 and also they should take action against any other abuse such as sexual, exploitation and trafficking."

"AHTU should play an active role and share information with the DC, DCPU of the area," the official said.

Many of the children found on the street are being engaged in illegal and bonded labour, where they work for meagre or no wages. Labour Department in coordination with the police, DCPU should ensure if the child is found to be bonded labour, compensation by clause 5 of the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourers, 2016.

"CWC would recommend for the wages from the employer and compensation under the

Supreme Court ruling and the compensation under Central Sector Scheme of Rehabilitation

of Bonded Labourer, 2016," the guidelines read.

As per the official, an amount of Rs 25,000 to be compensated to any the previously labour child as per provisions, with a contribution of Rs 5,000 from the district child rehabilitation fund and Rs 20,000 from the employer.