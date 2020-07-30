Be job-creators & not job-seekers: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday spoke to children of a Delhi government school and urged them to develop a mindset where they wish to be job-creators rather than job-seekers after finishing their education. Both of them also said that they hoped that soon there could be a gradual change of system where official work is conducted in an Indian language rather than English, in response to questions from the children.



The CM and his Deputy attended one of the Delhi government schools' Entrepreneur Mindset classes, introduced by the administration around one and a half years ago. Both of them interacted with students of classes 9 to 12 and shared their experiences.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "A rickshaw puller is also an entrepreneur, a paan-wala is also an entrepreneur; every citizen of this country knows how to run a business. The moment we exit from our school, we start looking for jobs. We want to change this mindset."

He added, "You don't have to be a job seeker, but you have to become a job provider. We want to inculcate this in the

mindsets of the children. This is the reason we call small, medium, and big entrepreneurs to take these sessions and

inspire students."

However, when students asked him why India cannot follow the leads of countries like Japan and China to use an Indian language for official work, the CM said the current system was very job-oriented and with this, everyone would want to be proficient in English to be able to get a job. He said, "Today a child who knows English has a better chance of landing a good job with global exposure. Therefore, it is not possible to change this system in a day and implement Hindi everywhere. Today parents expect their children to speak fluent English. I hope there will be a day when the entire system will start working in our mother tongue Hindi."

Sisodia echoed these sentiments and said, "Learning any language is a skill, but our mother tongue Hindi is our pride. We should not feel shy to speak in our mother tongue." Co-founder of HCL Group, Arjun Malhotra also attended the class and urged the students to take risks in fields they were passionate about.