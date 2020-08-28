B'day bash in North Delhi ends in murder

new delhi: A birthday party in North Delhi turned bloody in the wee hours of Thursday morning when one of the relatives of the person, who's birthday was being celebrated, got into an argument with another person over betting money and shot him dead.



The 35-year-old man was shot dead after the birthday party in North Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area. Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Tabaruq, who lived in the area. The accused in the case has been identified as Shanu, who is said to have fled after killing

Tabaruq.

Police said that the incident was reported at 2 am on Thursday when there was a quarrel between two groups after a birthday party when the accused Shanu tried to intervene and in which he shot Tabaruq. He was shot in the neck and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Shanu fled the spot. Police said that the birthday was of Shanu's relative and a group of people were celebrating. Things were all well, till 2 am when two groups started an argument and there was a clash between two groups regarding betting money. "We are investigating the matter," one official said.

Meanwhile, in another case, a 45-year-old MCD employee was stabbed in Pul Prahladpur area in South East Delhi. Police said that they received a PCR call regarding the incident. The victim identified as Rakesh was found admitted to AIIMS. "He was inquired and he stated that he is an MCD employee and one Kartar (66) had quarrelled with him over the issue of dumping of garbage," an official said.