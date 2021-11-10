BCI seeks withdrawal of strike over conviction of bar association ex-prez

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) directed the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Tuesday to ensure withdrawal of strike by district court lawyers against the conviction of former Delhi High Court Bar Association president Rajiv Khosla in an assault case, saying that it is not a legal recourse available as per law.



A trial court on October 29 had convicted Khosla for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994. The judge noted that her allegation of being pulled by hair and arm by Khosla and the threat that she will not be allowed to practice from Delhi's Tis Hazari Court was "absolutely truthful and creditworthy".

Against this backdrop, all the Coordination Committee members of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi (ADCBA-D) unanimously resolved on complete abstinence of work in all the District Court on

Tuesday.

In a meeting on Monday, the committee had resolved to observe a complete indefinite boycott of the court of the judicial officer in case the matter is not resolved after the meeting with the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Opposing this, the BCI said the strike will not solve any problem and that lawyers are expected to do the needful not through agitation but by way of providing legal assistance to Khosla to file an appeal against the judgment and avail of all other legal remedies available under

the law.