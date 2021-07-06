BCD suspends lawyer's license over alleged 'forced religious conversion' in his chamber

New delhi: Accused of allegedly carrying out "forced conversions" of Hindu women into Islam inside his chamber at the Karkardooma Court here, a lawyer's license to practice has been suspended pending a disciplinary proceeding against him and his chamber has been directed to be sealed by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) for undertaking "illegal" and "totally disgraceful" activities which negate the dignity of the legal profession.



In its suspension of enrolment-cum-showcause notice, BCD has pulled up the lawyer, one Iqbal Malik, for indulging in forced conversions of women inside his chamber and issuing the marriage certificates to them from the chamber itself which acted as a conversion trust.

The council was acting on a complaint of one Sohan Singh Tomar who alleged that Malik was using his chamber for "anti-social" and "illegal activities", so much so that his chamber was used for conversion of religion and performance of Muslim marriages or Nikah.

In his complaint, seen by Millennium Post, Tomar has alleged that his daughter, Aarti Singh, had fled from her house on May 28, following which he got to know that a person named Kamran Khan had allegedly lured her and escaped with her.

"...later the SHO of Pandav Nagar Police Station told us that Aarti had fled with a Muslim man and that she has voluntarily converted to Islam...the marriage certificate showed that the place of marriage was the lawyer's chamber which as per my knowledge is an illegal act ," the complaint stated.

The BCD notice, taking cognisance of the complaint mentioning the place of marriage as "F-322, Karkardooma Third Floor, MazarWali Masjid", stated that: "The description tallies with your chamber, but it has been described as 'Mazarwali Masjid'.which makes the allegations made in the complaint much more serious".

"It is also revealed from the documents annexed with the complainant that a Conversion Trust is being run by you from your chamber," the notice said, adding: "the name of Quazi has been mentioned as Mohd. Akbar Dehlvi…"

The notice added that the alleged activities are not permissible nor are part of the professional activities of an advocate and "your conduct in performing a Nikah and issuance of certificate of conversion and Nikahnama/Marriage Certificate is totally disgraceful and negates the dignity of legal profession".

Noting these points, BCD directed immediate suspension of Iqbal's license to practice while forming a Special Disciplinary Committee, consisting various office-bearers of BCD, to look into the allegations with assistance from Delhi High Court registrar, District Judge concerned and the district DCP. While Iqbal's chamber has been sealed, he has been directed to file a response within seven days of receipt of notice and has to appear in person before the committee on July 16, failing which appropriate action will be taken.

While Malik was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts, one of his colleagues, requesting anonymity, claimed that the allegations were "bogus" and nothing of this happened.