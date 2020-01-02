Battling with flames, firefighter Amit Baliyan embraces death

New Delhi: The Peeragarhi factory fire claimed the life of a twenty nine year old fireman who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.



Amit Baliyan, who was among the fire crew, rushed to the spot when the call of fire came at around 4:23 am in the morning. However, he was not fortunate enough to return. A portion of the building collapsed and he along with other fire fighters got trapped in the debris.

While all others were rescued Amit Amit Baliyan, a resident of Shahdara, could not be saved.

Firefighter Amit Baliyan got married in February 2019 just after he got job in Delhi Fire Services. He was deployed in Paschim Vihar fire station in August after completing his training.

Delhi chief minister granted a Financial assistance of 1 crore to the deceased family.

Amit joined the fire service as a fire operator. He joined the basic fire training at Fire Safety Management Academy on December 10, 2018 and successfully passed out on June 10, 2019.