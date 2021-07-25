Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan moves plea in Delhi High Court against death sentence

New Delhi: Ariz Khan, who was given the death sentence for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case, has now moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and sentencing.



Khan has filed an appeal against the trial court verdict which said the offence fell under the "rarest of the rare category" warranting the maximum sentence and Ariz be "hanged by neck" till death.

Inspector Sharma of the Delhi Police's special cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter between the police and the terrorists in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi following serial bomb blasts in the national capital in which 39 people died and 159 were injured.

The appeal has been filed by Ariz through advocates M S Khan and Quasar Khan. The trial court had on March 8 convicted Ariz saying that it was duly proved that he and his associates murdered the police official and fired gunshots at him.

The trial court had, on March 15, sentenced Ariz to capital punishment and also imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on him, making it clear that Rs 10 lakh should be immediately released to the family members of Sharma.

It had termed the act of Ariz of firing on police party without any provocation as abhorrent and brutal and said this itself showed that he was not only a threat to the society but was also an enemy of the State.

Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed, also convicted in the case, has also appealed the verdict, which is pending in the high court.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was arrested 10 years later.