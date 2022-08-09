Barring two, all Delhi districts record normal rainfall
New Delhi: Barring west and northeast Delhi, all districts in Delhi have recorded normal rainfall this monsoon season so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
On an average, Delhi as a whole has recorded 283.6mm of rainfall against a normal of 300.8mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.
In IMD's parlance, rainfall in the plus 19 percent and minus 19 percent range of the long-period average is considered normal.
East Delhi has recorded 62 percent excess rainfall -- 595.3 mm so far against a normal 368.2 mm.
Northeast Delhi has logged 211 mm of precipitation against a normal of 368.2mm, while West Delhi has recorded just 194.4m of rainfall against an average of 332.4mm.
West Delhi's rainfall deficit stood at 60 percent on July 12.
Southwest Delhi has gauged 344.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of 368.2 mm.
The IMD data showed Central Delhi and South Delhi recorded 383.4 mm and 344.7 mm of precipitation, respectively, which falls in the normal range.
New Delhi and North Delhi districts have received 343.8 mm and 307.5mm of rainfall, respectively.
The capital had recorded a relatively dry June with 67 percent less rainfall than normal.
July, however, recorded bountiful monsoon rains (286.3 mm against a normal of 209.7), which yielded 24 "satisfactory" air quality days in the month.
