Bar owners hail govt's 'progressive' decision on liquor sale till 3 am

New Delhi: Restaurant and bar owners in Delhi have welcomed the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to allow them to serve liquor till 3 am, saying the "progressive" move will help improve business and lead to employment generation. The owners hoped that the move will help the restaurant and bar industry, which is still reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic and subsequent restrictions, in recouping losses incurred over the past two years and promote nightlife.



Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, directed the department to permit restaurants to operate till 3 am and that any such establishment should not be harassed.

A senior official from the Excise Department told Millennium Post that the government will not be charging additional fees from restaurants that choose to operate until the wee hours. "We want to boost the nightlife of Delhi which in turn will give more revenue to businessmen and more sales will result in more tax collection. The move also promotes job generation in this sector," he said.

The Delhi government approved the New Excise Policy in November 2021 allowing the operating timings of restaurants up to 3 am in consonance with the operational timings of NCR cities including Gurugram and Noida. The final implementation is being coordinated with the other agencies including Delhi Police which may face pressure to implement law and order during the extra hours, the official added.

Though the new excise policy was implemented on November 17, 2021, the change in operating hours will not kick in until a specific order is issued. Another important change in the policy — lowering the drinking age from 25 to 21 — is yet to be implemented as the Delhi Excise Act has not yet been amended. Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), lauded the decision, saying this will help in generating employment.

"A very forward move. It will help in employment generation and bring business to the capital. Delhi is also a tourist destination and this move will promote and help in the growth of the nightlife," he said.

Singh pointed out that Delhitties used to go to nearby cities as eateries and pubs here shut down very early. This will now end, he said. "People used to go to Gurugram and Noida because their places remain open till late. Now this decision will help people enjoy the nightlife in the city here," he said. "We will be operating for longer hours and more staff will be required, this means employment generation, by and large, this will create new opportunities," he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Gaurav Chhatwal, owner of Chungwa in Greater Kailash II.

Noting that it was a "progressive" move, Chhatwal said he will have to hire more people as timings are being increased.

"This will help improve the business condition, will bring more revenue and will help the businesses to come out of the losses of past two years." "This will also help in employment generation. I will also have to hire more people as timings will now being increased," he said. However, he also suggested that the government should lower the prices of alcohol being served in restaurants and bars. "The government must reduce prices of alcohol. They have reduced prices on the sale of liquor but for restaurants and bars, the prices are still very high. This will prevent people from going to a different city to have liquor," he said.

with inputs from pti