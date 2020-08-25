Banquet hall groups urge CM to waive power, water charges

New Delhi: Representatives of various banquets hall associations in the city have urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "waive" electricity and water charges incurred by these facilities during the period they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief minister on Monday held a meeting with these representatives and thanked them for their cooperation in combating the pandemic in the national capital.

"During the meeting with the CM, representatives of various banquet hall associations raised the problems faced by owners of such facilities and the business losses suffered by them due to the lockdown," said Krishna Jain, who represented East Delhi Banquet Halls Association. About 25-35 people from Delhi Banquet Association and various other banquet hall groups were present in the meeting, he said. Banquet halls were closed in March after the

nationwide lockdown was imposed in the city.