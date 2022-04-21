'Bangladeshis & Rohingyas': AAP and BJP find common ground to target each other

new delhi: Some of the Aam Aadmi Party's most prominent leaders on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the North MCD's demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, with the AAP pinning the blame of communal violence across the country on "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" — claiming that the BJP was settling them in the country illegally and was then allegedly "using" them to engineer riots.



This comes even as the BJP has from the day of the violence, claimed that it was caused by "outsiders" who were illegally living there.

Leaders all the way from Delhi Deputy CM Mannish Sisodia to Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh and Delhi leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi — all AAP leaders maintained that the BJP was in some way "hand-in-glove" with "Bangladeshi and Rohingya" people, who were purportedly being "used" to cause communal tension in the country.

The AAP's outburst comes after a week of communal violence across the country after several violent Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions led to clashes in several states.

With the sole motive of triggering communal violence and riots, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got Rohingyas and Bangladeshis "illegally" settled in different parts of the country in the last eight years, the AAP alleged.

"The BJP is saying violence, riots and hooliganism will stop by running bulldozers and removing encroachments. But actually, the BJP itself is engineering hooliganism, violence and riots not just in Delhi, but across the country," AAP leader Atishi said in a video message. adding, "Bulldozers should be run on the BJP headquarters and on the residence of Amit Shah. After this, riots will not take place in the country". Party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also towed the party line.

Soon after this, the Delhi BJP too hit out at AAP, with unit chief Adesh Gupta making similar allegations against the ruling party in Delhi. Gupta said that AAP was giving "illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" in Jahangirpuri freebies and claimed that is why the party is upset.