Bandhwari landfill site: Leachate leak back, threatening Aravallis' biodiversity & locals

Gurugram: With the district administration unable to find solutions for its growing garbage disposal problems, a fresh leachate leak at the Bandhwari landfill site has now returned to threaten the biodiversity of the Aravallis, amid which the 30-acre garbage mound is nestled.



With leachate flowing towards the Aravallis it has once again posed a significant risk to hundreds of species of flora and fauna in the Aravalli forests here.

There have been incidents in the past where foxes have died after drinking water poisoned with this leachate leaking from the Bandhwari landfill site.

Moreover, in addition to the larger environmental impact of this recurring leachate leak, local villagers are also under threat because of this.

According to officials, one major reason for the overflowing of leachate is when large amounts of garbage that is piled on top of each other begin to collapse because of increased

pressure.

The situation of overflowing of leachate, the liquid that emanates from solid waste, worsens during the monsoon season or on days when there is heavy rainfall. Acknowledging the concerns of green activists who have been raising the issue of overflowing of leachate, public officials when asked, said that efforts are being made to tackle this

situation.

The city's inability to recycle waste effectively has resulted in a considerable rise in the amount of waste at the Bandhwari landfill site from 25 lakh tonnes to 33 lakh tonnes. M

Moreover, large amounts of untreated waste being dumped there have contributed to the increase in the landfill site's height from 36 meters to 40 meters.

To improve the situation, the Haryana Government has now begun the process of setting up waste to energy plants. This decision was taken despite green activists as well as the local population raising stern objections against the waste to energy plants.

Commissioned in 2008, the Bandhwari landfill site nestled in the Aravallis, was set up with the objective of segregating and recycling waste generated from Gurugram and Faridabad.

While plans were afoot to set up a plastic recycling unit there in addition to waste-processing plants, not one of these has been set up in the last 14 years.