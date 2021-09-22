'Ban on cross-gender massages yet to be enforced'

New Delhi: The Delhi government has told the Delhi High Court that its guidelines banning cross-gender massages services are yet to be notified and enforced in the city. The counsel for the Delhi government also told the court that as of September 20, all the spas were permitted to run on their business on the basis of the existing guidelines which cast no such prohibition on cross-gender massages.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a plea by Association of Wellness Ayurveda & Spa against the prohibition, said that in view the stand, no interim orders were called for at this stage and granted four weeks' time to the Delhi government to file an affidavit explaining the reasons which propelled the respondents to ban such services.