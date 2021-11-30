Ban on construction extended, air improves slightly due to winds

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a marginal improvement in air quality on Monday — air pollution levels receded from severe to very poor — due to favourable wind speed, authorities said, even as Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the construction ban had been extended until further orders.

"Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed," he said, adding that the government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution is being extended till December 18.

The 24-hour average AQI read 389. The city had recorded severe air quality for three days on the trot. Neighbouring Faridabad (276), Ghaziabad (365), Greater Noida (350), Gurgaon (395) and Noida (356) also saw a marginal improvement in air quality. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled around 26.1 degrees Celsius. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, favourable local surface wind speed on Tuesday is likely to bring slight relief.

But even as the government extended restrictions, it allowed schools and colleges to reopen for physical classes on Monday. CM Arvind Kejriwal had said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital will be provided with a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages. The government has also launched a special bus service to ferry its staff from government residential colonies in 14 areas in the city.

"So far, 8,480 sites have been inspected under the campaign, and 1,000 violations detected. The violating agencies, organizations, and individuals have been fined Rs 28.76 lakh," he said about the campaign to control open garbage burning.