Ballabgarh murder: Home Min Anil Vij says trial to be fast-tracked

Gurugram: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has now said that the trial in the brazen murder of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar in Ballabgarh will be fast-tracked to ensure quick justice to the victim's family.



Tomar was shot dead allegedly by one Tausif, who used to stalk her and often forced her to change her religion, as per the victim's family members. Vij also directed the Faridabad Police, which is probing the case, to quickly conclude their investigations and file a chargesheet in the case.

Meanwhile, Tausif's request to be moved to Gurugram's Bhondsi jail from Faridabad was denied by a local court on Friday. The main accused in the case, Tausif had claimed there was a threat to his life in Faridabad's Neemka Jail, where he is currently lodged.

Interestingly, Tausif's uncle Islamuddin is also serving a sentence in Bhondsi jail and is being investigated by the police for his role in helping Tausif procure the weapon used in Tomar's murder right outside her college. Sources have said Tausif likely got to know of a weapons supplier through his uncle. The weapons supplier, Azru has also been arrested by local police.

Furthermore, with Tausif's family having strong political influence in neighbouring Nuh, the Haryana government has also increased the security cover for Tomar's family.