Bajrang Dal and VHP members protest outside Noida DM's office

noida: Several members of Bajrang Dal along with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu fringe groups protested outside the District Magistrate's office in Sector 27 on Wednesday over the death of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka.



Over hundreds of people began protesting and took to streets around 10:30 am. They marched towards the DM's office in Sector 27 where they blocked the traffic and sat down on road to protest. The protesters also burnt an effigy and raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused behind the incident.

Harsha (23), a Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga on February 20.

While the situation is tense in Shivamogga region, heavy police force is deployed at every nook and corner of the city.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's zonal president Uma Nandan Kaushik, who joined the protest said that they want strict punishment for those who are behind the incident. "A memorandum of the demands for Harsha has been submitted to the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM and we will hand it over to Home Minister Amit Shah," Kaushik said.

"Our demands include financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to family of the deceased and government job to a family member. The 'jihadis' should be given capital punishment for the murder of our brother," Kaushik added.

Citing Karnataka HC restrictions on wearing Hijab, Kaushik said that wearing of hijab should be banned in any educational institutions. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas LY confirmed that a memorandum by the protesters was given to the city magistrate and they will hand it over to the government.