Bail to two men in Delhi riots case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to two men, accused of firing bullets during the north-east Delhi riots last year, saying the injury received to the victim was not a gunshot but by a stone.

The high court said it deems it fit to grant regular bail to the two accused on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with two surety bonds of the like amount.

"Considering the material placed on record and the fact that the injury received to Azim was not by a gunshot but by a stone, this court deems it fit to grant regular bail to the petitioners," Justice Mukta Gupta said.

The high court directed the two accused not to leave the country without prior permission of the court concerned and intimate the court in case of change of their residential address or mobile number or sureties.

It said, "needless to note that any observation made herein above is only for the purpose of coming to a prima facie conclusion in relation to the grant of bail and the same will have no bearing on merits during the course of trial". According to the prosecution, the two men — Shiva and Nitin — who are accused of rioting were armed with deadly weapon and attempted to commit culpable homicide under the IPC and under the

Arms Act.