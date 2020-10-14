Bail for two aides of Tahir Hussain, court says cop's identification of 'hardly any significance'

New delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to two accused, who also happen to be the associates of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, of rioting and vandalism during the north-east Delhi riots that occurred earlier this year.



In a complaint filed at the Dayalpur Police Station on March 3, one Harpreet Singh claims that his shop situated at Chand Bagh was looted, vandalised and set afire by a mob which later on February 25 which led to a loss of around Rs 12,000.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, while disposing off the bail applications of accused, Rashid Saifi and Mohd. Shadab, stated in his order that the identification of both the men by the beat constable on duty at the spot is 'hardly of any significance as the court is not able to understand as to why he waited till March 3 to file the complaint when he had categorically seen and identified the applicants indulging in riots on the date of the incident, i.e., February 25'.

The order went on to question as to what stopped a police officer from reporting the matter then and there to the police or bring the same to the knowledge of higher police officers, 'which casts a serious doubt on the credibility of the witness'.

Represented by Advocate Dinesh Tiwari, the applicants have argued that both of them were being falsely implicated in the case while claiming that there was no CCTV footage or call detail records to prove the allegations. They also questioned the 'unexplained' delay between the date of the incident and filing of the case.

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad has submitted that the beat constable, one Gyan Singh, has identified both the accused along with another co-accused, Shah Alam, Hussain's brother, as part of the riotous mob while praying for the dismissal of the applications.

Judge Yadav ordered that the applicants cannot be kept in custody for infinity on account of the fact that other persons part of the mob need to be identified as the trial in the matter is likely to take a long time.