Bail denied to woman who killed husband with lover

New Delhi: A Delhi court has now denied bail to a woman, accused of killing her husband along with her lover, in front of her minor son, noting that the crime was "ghastly" even as the prosecution argued that she might contact her minor son, who is now a prosecution witness in the murder case.



Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Beniwala said that the evidence against the accused woman appeared to be "very strong at this stage", adding that the fact that the woman was married to the murder victim, made the crime all the more "ghastly and flabbergasting".

According to the prosecution's case, the victim in the case returned to his Southwest Delhi home one September day in 2015 to find his wife and her lover in a compromising position. Following this, the prosecution has argued that the woman held her husband's hands as her lover allegedly bludgeoned him to death with brick as their minor son watched.

The boy had also reportedly told the court that he had then seen his mother and her lover take the body in a motorcycle. The body was eventually dumped in a canal and found only a month later.

Applying for bail, the woman had said that she needed to be out to take care of her two minor children, both of whom are in an asylum now.