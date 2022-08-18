Bag snatched from Kashmiri woman near S Delhi market
New Delhi: Two bike-borne men snatched a bag from a Kashmiri woman, who was staying in the national capital for her medical treatment at hospitals in adjoining Gurugram, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in south Delhi's Greater Kailash 1, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that on July 30 at about 9.50 pm, a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash-1 police station regarding a snatching incident near M Block market.
The 45-year-old woman, a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, was staying at S Block, GK-1, for her knee treatment at Fortis and Medanta hospitals, Gurugram, Haryana, she said.
The woman, along with her husband and daughter, was coming from M-Block Market on foot when two bike-borne men wearing helmets came from behind and snatched her bag after which she stumbled and fell on the road, police said.
The bag contained a mobile phone, some IDs and an ATM card, they said.
A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media. A case was registered under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation was taken up, a police official said.
CCTV footages in and around the area are being scanned and the stolen phone has been kept under surveillance, the DCP said.
Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, she said.
