Badalpur: 6 injured in celebratory firing, accused absconding

Noida: In an incident of celebratory firing, at least six people were injured after a man opened fire at a wedding celebration in Badalpur area on Monday night, officials said on Wednesday. Police said that the accused is absconding at the moment and teams have been formed to nab him.



According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rahul, a native of Bulandshahr district. It has been learned that he had opened fired using a licensed gun, said police.

Police had on Tuesday received complaint from, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Badalpur, who stated that the incident took place in the wedding of Prince and Priyanshu, both from village Achheja under Badalpur.

"When the procession reached the shiv mandir, two people, including Rahul (a relative of Sunder), started celebratory firing. Suddenly, Rahul carelessly turned the gun barrel towards the ground," Yogendra Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police-Central Noida said.

The officer said that after hitting the ground, the bullet pieces injured a few people who were then rushed to the nearby hospital by their family members.