'Bad weather conditions likely in Delhi next week'

New Delhi: The meteorological department has predicted bad weather conditions in the national Capital at the start of the next week. The department also issued a yellow alert for the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It has issued a green alert for the next two days.

The IMD uses four colour codes. Green' means all is well and yellow' indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange' alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red' is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel

and power and have significant risk to life.