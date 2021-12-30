Backlash: JNU changes language in circular on sexual harassment

New Delhi: After strong pushback and criticism from students, women, civil society organisations and the National Commission for Women, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has now changed the language in a "misogynistic" circular inviting students for counselling sessions on sexual



harassment.

The initial circular had said that boys often (sometimes advertently and sometimes inadvertently) cross the line between friendship and sexual harassment and so girls are supposed to know how to draw a tangible line to avoid harassment.

A day after NCW chief Rekha Sharma called this circular "misogynistic" and called out the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee for victim-blaming, the circular has been changed.

But even now, the relevant portion under the subhead "why is this counselling session required" reads: "Boys will be counselled to clearly distinguish between friendship and behaviour that may be considered sexual harassment. Girls will be counselled how to avoid sexual harassment."

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the university had uploaded the initial invitation on JNU's website saying that it will organise counselling session on sexual harassment on January 17. It also said that such sessions will be organised on a monthly basis.

The move comes a day after National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma sought withdrawal of the "misogynist" circular issued by the university. Under the subhead "why is the counselling session required", the invite had said that it will make students aware about what consists of sexual harassment.

It also said that students are being counselled during the orientation programme and on the inception of each academic year, and they need to refresh their knowledge about the same from time to time.

"ICC come across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship's bantering and sexual harassment. Girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments (sic)," the earlier invite

read.

On the girls are "suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends" statement in the circular, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh had said it was a victim shaming remark.

"The ICC in JNU makes a blatant victim blaming remark where it asks 'women to draw a tangible line to not get harassed by their male members'. The ICC time and again in JNU has passed such regressive remarks or conducted itself in a way to moral police the survivor," she said in a statement.

"Such a remark, creates a space where harassment in such lines will become rampant and will lead to become an unsafe space for women," Ghosh said.

The left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) concurred with Ghosh and called the counselling session a sham.