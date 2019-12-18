Azamgarh man goes missing from Jamia Nagar after Sunday's violence
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man from Jamia Nagar is missing from his brother's house since Sunday, when the protest turned violent. The man identified as Saifur Rehman came to Delhi from Azamgarh (UP), in February this year, to pursue MA in Arabic at Jamia, He is said to be mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment. However, his brother said that he never went out without informing them and he would have been lost in the mayhem that occurred on Sunday evening in Jamia Nagar.
"On December 15, he went out to offer Namaaz but then failed to make it to my room after the violence broke out. I kept ringing him till 1 am at night but he did not pick up the phone. Then his phone was switched-off. There has been no trace of him since then," said Hafeez Azmi, brother of the missing boy.
Hafeez said that he went to all the hospitals where the students and the protesters were admitted but could not trace him.
"I also went to both police stations at Jamia Nagar and New Friends colony to find out if the police had picked him up by any chance, but could not trace him there too, then I lodged a missing report with the Jamia Nagar police station on Tuesday," Hafeez said.
On Sunday, Delhi's Jamia Nagar witnessed violent protest where some people burnt buses in New Friends colony. The police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shell on the protesters. Also, it is alleged that the Delhi Police entered the Jamia university premises and thrashed students sitting in the library. Later, an FIR was registered against 10 persons, some of whom had a criminal record. Ex-MLA of Okhla, Asif Mohammad Khan was also booked by the Delhi police.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two dead in Mangaluru, one in Lucknow as protests turn...19 Dec 2019 4:44 PM GMT
'Fight US economic terrorism'19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Bolivia orders arrest of former president Morales19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Chinese students protest as varsity charter cuts 'freedom...19 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Small blasts hit Rakhine town as Suu Kyi visits19 Dec 2019 4:41 PM GMT