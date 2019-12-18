Azamgarh man goes missing from Jamia Nagar after Sunday's violence

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man from Jamia Nagar is missing from his brother's house since Sunday, when the protest turned violent. The man identified as Saifur Rehman came to Delhi from Azamgarh (UP), in February this year, to pursue MA in Arabic at Jamia, He is said to be mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment. However, his brother said that he never went out without informing them and he would have been lost in the mayhem that occurred on Sunday evening in Jamia Nagar.



"On December 15, he went out to offer Namaaz but then failed to make it to my room after the violence broke out. I kept ringing him till 1 am at night but he did not pick up the phone. Then his phone was switched-off. There has been no trace of him since then," said Hafeez Azmi, brother of the missing boy.

Hafeez said that he went to all the hospitals where the students and the protesters were admitted but could not trace him.

"I also went to both police stations at Jamia Nagar and New Friends colony to find out if the police had picked him up by any chance, but could not trace him there too, then I lodged a missing report with the Jamia Nagar police station on Tuesday," Hafeez said.

On Sunday, Delhi's Jamia Nagar witnessed violent protest where some people burnt buses in New Friends colony. The police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shell on the protesters. Also, it is alleged that the Delhi Police entered the Jamia university premises and thrashed students sitting in the library. Later, an FIR was registered against 10 persons, some of whom had a criminal record. Ex-MLA of Okhla, Asif Mohammad Khan was also booked by the Delhi police.