Ayurveda provides permanent relief from the disease, says Health Min

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday launched a mobile app that will allow people to access a free e-vehicle service dedicated for transportation of COVID-19 patients who are not critical, officials said. The Jeevan Seva app can be download through a link which will be sent through SMS and QR codes to every COVID-19 positive patient in Delhi who have been tested, they said. "The app, launched in collaboration with EVERA, will use electric vehicles as an ambulance to transfer non-critical cases to healthcare facilities within Delhi free of cost," the Delhi health department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at another event, Jain said, "I believe Ayurveda is a way of living. It's not just a medical system. It's a holistic system in all its manifestations, which provides solutions ranging from medicine, food, to thoughts."

In today's time, the importance of Ayurveda has become manifold. Allopathy gives temporary relief from pain but is not a permanent solution. Ayurveda provides permanent relief from the disease, Jain said.