Ayodhya to be included in city's free pilgrimage scheme: CM

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet is all set to approve the inclusion of Ayodhya in the list of the free pilgrimage tour programme in a meeting today, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya.



"Tomorrow, a special meeting of the Delhi Cabinet will be held at 11:00 AM to include Ayodhya on the list. The people of Delhi will be able to visit the land of Lord Ram and

worship at the Ram Janmabhoomi, bearing no expense," Kejriwal said.

The CM also promised that if AAP's government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, then the residents of UP will also get a free pilgrimage to Ayodhya.

"I hope every Indian gets an opportunity to visit and seek the blessings of Ramlalla like I have had the privilege of today in Ayodhya. I am a mere common man, but God has showered me with his choicest blessings," he said.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana', the pilgrims get to visit Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, among other shrines. The Delhi government bears the expenses of about 77,000 pilgrims every year. Delhi residents above the age of 60 are covered under this scheme.

The government makes arrangements for AC trains, AC hotels and other facilities which will be extended to U.P as well if the party wins the state elections.

The CM said that pious donations are not disclosed and that it is a matter of faith and belief while donations should be made while keeping pure intentions and devotion in mind. Kejriwal said that he too has donated for the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram.

"It is a matter between me and God. I have asked for two things from Lord Shri Ram. Happiness and peace for the people of our country and rapid development of the country," he said.

"I feel blessed that I could visit the sacred land of Ram Janmabhoomi and pray to Ram Lalla there. I had also visited Maa Sarayu yesterday and Lord Hanuman at the Hanumangarhi to seek their blessings. I pray to the Lord Ram for my country, for the health and happiness of the people of my country, for us to be free from the hard times the Coronavirus has put us through, and for peace, prosperity and progress!," he said.