Awaiting funds, yet SDMC gives administrative nod for Bollywood Park, others

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Standing Committee has given administrative approval to make a Bollywood Park in JangPura, the development of Phase-1 of "Waste to Wonder Park"; Dinosaur Park. However, the civic body will not be starting work on these parks until they receive funds.

Currently, the civic body does not have enough money in its coffers to start developing the parks and is waiting to receive funds from various sources such as the Delhi Government. The civic body is also in the middle of a supreme court case and is set to receive approximately Rs 500 crore once it is settled as per SDMC officials. Standing Committee Chair B.K. Oberoi told the Millennium Post that the decision to give these projects administrative approval was made considering that they are set to receive funds soon and the corporation did not want to delay the project further than it has to, especially considering the upcoming civic polls.



The dinosaur park will be made to attract children and have replicas of dinosaurs made from scrap material. The Bollywood park will depict the history of Indian Cinema. The expenditure on both parks will be approximately Rs 50 crore.



SDMC also approved the project to extend the historical Shaheed Park in ITO; they will be adding statues of Chanakya, Ashoka and other important historical figures in the park. The project cost has been estimated to Rs 29 crore.