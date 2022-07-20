Awaiting Finance ministry approval for setting up faculty of technology: DU V-C

New Delhi: The Delhi University is awaiting clearance from the Finance Ministry for setting up the Faculty of Technology for offering three B.Tech programmes, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said and expressed hope that the maiden batches of new courses will start from this year onward. Singh had announced three technical courses — Computer Science, Electronics and Communications and Electrical Engineering in March.

The varsity has sought Rs 100 crore from the UGC for setting up infrastructure facilities for the new three B.Tech programmes.

In an interview, Singh said the university has received approval from the UGC and the Ministry of Education in this regard and the proposal has now been sent to the Ministry of Finance.

"The UGC has approved it. It has also been approved by the Ministry of Education. Now the proposal is being sent to the Ministry of Finance. We are waiting for clearance from the ministry," Singh said.

The university is also planning to float a tender for the construction of Faculty of Technology. "We are also starting a tender process for the construction of the faculty. We cannot take admission unless it is approved by the ministry. If the approval comes from the ministry in the coming four weeks, we will start the admission this year," he added.