Avian Flu: 'Till now there are no cases in Capital'

New Delhi: With the Avian Flu spreading across 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the Development Department of the Delhi government, in an internal meeting has decided to intensify precautionary measures and carry out large scale testing to keep the virus from spreading in the Capital.



"Testing of Poultry coming from outside of the state will be increased while water bodies in market areas will also be tested more as compared to other areas," an official from the Development Department said.

In the review meeting of the Animal Husbandry Unit, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he directed officials to conduct intensive monitoring across the city and make strict 'Dos and Don'ts' guidelines to be immediately implemented at the poultry marketplaces. He also directed the officials to ensure frequent reporting of the same.

"Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, will be the primary focus although other markets will also be monitored," another official said. Major bird sites, poultry markets, water bodies, zoos are among potential hotspots.

Officials aware of the developments told Millennium Post that in the meeting, the Deputy CM asked officials to keep a record of all the activities that they carry out and to keep photos of the activities, which he will look into and monitor himself.

Meanwhile, Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.

As of now, 11 rapid response teams have been formed that are regularly collecting samples for testing. More than 100 samples have been collected and sent to the lab, the results of which are expected by Monday.

"Till now there are no cases in Delhi and to maintain that we are bringing in stricter monitoring set up. The Central government has issued guidelines in the matter for states that do not have cases and we are acting on it," the above-mentioned official added.

On October 28, the Delhi government had issued an alert to all doctors and concerned officials to monitor bird flu. Apart from this, health checkup and monitoring of ducks is also being done in various water bodies in the city. Doctors of all 48 Veterinary Hospitals of the Department of Development, have been monitoring the bird flu.