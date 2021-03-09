'Avg daily Metro journeys dropped from 57 lakh to 10 lakh after pandemic'

New Delhi: Before the COVID-19-induced lockdown last year, the average daily passenger journeys covered on the Delhi Metro was nearly 57 lakh, which has plummeted to about 10 lakh at present due to social distance norms in place, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report 2020-21 presented on Monday. As per directions of the government to check the spread of coronavirus infection, Delhi Metro train services were suspended from March 22 onwards in 2020. From September 7, services were resumed in a graded manner, in compliance with all the COVID-19 safety norms.



Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

"Before the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the average daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro was about 57 lakh (including the Airport Line and Rapid Metro in Gurgaon)," as per the latest Delhi Economic Survey report.

"Due to social distancing norms, presently average daily passenger journeys has decreased to about 10 lakh (including the Airport Line and the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon)," the report said. The Economic Survey report also said the average daily line utilisation in Delhi Metro was 50.64 lakh during the year 2019-20. In addition to this, the "Outcome Budget" showed that last year, the percentage fleet utilisation of cluster buses had increased to over 98 per cent against a target of 97 per cent and the on-time performance of cluster buses had increased to 69.46 per cent against a target of 50 per cent. Both fleet utilisation and on-time performance declined for DTC

buses.

And during 2019-20, 10.58 crore free trips in DTC and 8.72 crore free trips in cluster buses were made by women passengers, the Survey showed.

Moreover, since the Delhi government's Electric Vehicle Policy being announced, the city has registered over 4,900 electric vehicles, with over 75 per cent of the incentives having been disbursed.

The government did bring in a slew of measures like EV policy and increased the green cover to curb pollution but it failed to achieve its target (75 lakh) for the issuance of the Pollution Under Control Certificate and only managed to issue 47.78 lakh of it.

The Survey highlighted that the total number of motor vehicles on road as of March 31, 2020, was 118.92 lakh thus indicating a 4.40 per cent growth from the previous year.

"The Delhi government also gave financial aid to 18,111 Permit Holders and 1,38,239 PSV Badge Holders of paratransit Public Service Vehicles i.e. Auto Rickshaw, Taxis, PhatphatSewa, Eco-friendly Sewa, GraminSewa, School Cabs, Maxi Cabs and owners of E-Rickshaw," the government's economic survey stated.