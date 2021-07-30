Automated parking okayed for GK-II & Punjabi Bagh areas

New Delhi: In a meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Standing Committee on Thursday, the civic body approved the construction of two automated multilevel parking facilities at Punjabi Bagh Crematorium and M-Block market in Greater Kailash-II.



The Punjabi Bagh parking structure will include supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance for 125 ECS (equivalent car space)/Cars. The Punjabi Bagh Crematorium is one of the largest crematoriums in Delhi and is situated on Ring Road along Club Road Flyover. Being situated at a prime location, it is used by a large number of people from North and West Delhi.

The present surface parking at the venue has a capacity of 80-90 cars, leading to a long queue of vehicles outside the crematorium and causing traffic congestion/jam on the Ring along the existing flyover.

During an inspection of the Punjabi Bagh Crematorium by SDMC officers, it was proposed that the existing surface parking can be developed into an automated multilevel car parking facility to enhance its capacity. The contract has been given to VSK associates and has an estimated budget of Rs. 3388.57 Lakh.

The committee also passed a proposal for the design, drawing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning (including Operation and Maintenance) of a Multilevel Car Puzzle Parking System for 238 ECS at M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-II in Ward No. 87-S, South Zone.

The M-Block Market, GK-II in South Zone is prone to traffic congestion being one of the affluent markets of South Zone, and sees heavy footfall and traffic congestion due to lack of adequate parking. SDMC expects that the demand for parking space is likely to exceed by nearly 200-250 vehicles on the weekends.

The current proposal is for 7 towers with parking space for 238 vehicles at an estimated cost upwards of Rs 52.8 crore.