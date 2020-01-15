Autolifter nabbed from Anand Parbat

New Delhi: A 24-year-old auto lifter was arrested from Anand Parbat area, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Rahul alias Aryan. He was involved in four criminal cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that the accused disclosed that he had stolen the scooty from Rajender Nagar area 10 days before. The arrest was made by the team led by Lalit Kumar in charge (Special Staff).

The accused used to steal the two-wheelers parked at abandon places after breaking open the lock. He had already stolen 10-12 two-wheelers from different areas of Delhi. He further sold out these stolen vehicles to other snatchers or parked in abandoned areas. "He is a drug addict. He fell in bad company and started snatching and stealing two-wheelers to fulfil his needs," police said.