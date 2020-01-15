Autolifter nabbed from Anand Parbat
New Delhi: A 24-year-old auto lifter was arrested from Anand Parbat area, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Rahul alias Aryan. He was involved in four criminal cases.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that the accused disclosed that he had stolen the scooty from Rajender Nagar area 10 days before. The arrest was made by the team led by Lalit Kumar in charge (Special Staff).
The accused used to steal the two-wheelers parked at abandon places after breaking open the lock. He had already stolen 10-12 two-wheelers from different areas of Delhi. He further sold out these stolen vehicles to other snatchers or parked in abandoned areas. "He is a drug addict. He fell in bad company and started snatching and stealing two-wheelers to fulfil his needs," police said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UNSC: Russian Foreign Minister backs permanent seat for...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
21 held for vandalising rly property in anti-CAA stir;...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Oppn parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Sena was in touch with NCP, Cong before Maha poll results,...15 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Mamata calls for celebration of 'spirit of unity' on Makar...15 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT