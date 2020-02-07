Auto-rickshaws in Ghaziabad to bear unique number

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad authorities will allot unique number that will be painted on auto-rickshaws plying in the district to ensure that the drivers or miscreants posing as passengers do not get away after crime, a senior police official said on Friday. The police launched 'Operation Nakail' under which the identity of all auto-rickshaw drivers will be verified and a unique four-digit number will be allotted to them. The drivers will be required to get the unique number painted on front, left, right and rear side of the auto-rickshaws, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said. The development comes after a number of incidents of passengers getting looted or harassed on auto-rickshaws were reported.

In many cases, auto-rickshaw passengers were targeted by criminal groups such as 'Jahar Khurani' gang. The gang members pose as passengers and loot other people travelling in the auto-rickshaws after serving them laced sweets.