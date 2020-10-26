Auto driver dies inside Lodhi Colony PS; family alleges police brutality

New Delhi: After a 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found dead inside the Lodhi Colony police station in police custody on Sunday morning, an Assistant Sub-Inspector who was questioning him minutes before his death has been suspended and two constables have been sent to the district lines.



Family members of the deceased, identified as Dharmabir, have alleged that he was beaten up inside the police station and that he had succumbed to his injuries. According to police, Dharambir was called to the station for questioning in a car

theft case.

Police claimed they had also arrested two people on his instance. The vehicle was reported to be stolen from Lodhi Colony and CCTV footage had shown suspects arriving in a three-seater rickshaw (TSR). When traced, the TSR was found registered to Dharambir's son, police said, adding as a result, they had called him for questioning. Senior officials said that Dharambir was driving the auto

on rent.

However, sources have disclosed that Dharambir had no criminal record and had no criminal cases registered against him.

"Dharmabir was asked to join the investigation. Based on his disclosure, a man named Satish, who was driving the auto at the time of the incident and another person named Ghewar Ram Chowdhary, both residents of Fatehpur Beri, were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The role of Dharambir was being probed. ASI Vijay was questioning him in a room on the first floor at Lodhi Colony police station, he

said.

Vijay went to the bathroom, leaving Dharambir in the room. When he returned, he did not find Dharambir there. He found that Dharambir was lying on the floor in the central courtyard of the police station, the officer said.

He was immediately rushed to AIIMS Hospital by the police personnel. During treatment at the Trauma Centre, Dharambir died, following which his family members were informed, police

said.

"Further needful action is being taken. Information has been sent to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for the needful action. Disciplinary action has been initiated and ASI Vijay has been suspended," the officer police said, adding that two constables — Rajender and Sandeep — have been sent to district lines.

Dharambir's son, Saurabh Kumar said that two constables had taken his father to the police station on October 24. He added that police had asked his father to arrange for money.

"He called me on the phone and told me to bring Rs 50,000 to the police station. He was being beaten inside by policemen," Saurabh said. He said the family later received a call from a man claiming to be police that Dharambir had fallen and had

fractures.

The family members rushed to the hospital only to find that Dharambir had died during treatment.

Dharambir is survived by his wife Sumita, daughter Poonam and two sons Saurav and Sachin. He was the sole earner in the family.

Poonam got engaged a couple of days back and her marriage had been fixed for March 25 next

year.