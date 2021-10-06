'Audit commuter safety, circulation at RRTS stations'

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting on the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) and advised the NCRTC to audit pedestrian and commuter safety, and circulation within and around the stations.

The RRTS project, a multimodal system comprising rail, bus and metro trains, is being implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to ensure a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

The total length of the corridor is 82.15 km with 25 RRTS. Delhi will have three RRTS stations at Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. All three corridors of the RRTS, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram SNB (Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror)-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat converge in Delhi at Sarai Kale Khan.

The Anand Vihar station, which is an underground facility, is also designed as a multimodal hub and connects Anand Vihar rail station, Blue line of the Delhi Metro, Anand Vihar ISBT and also Kaushambi.

"The NCRTC has been advised to conduct an independent audit for pedestrian and commuter safety and circulation within and around the stations. This is critical to ensure passengers from different modes travel seamlessly," Gahlot said was quoted as saying in an official statement on Tuesday.

The review meeting was attended by senior officers from the Delhi transport department, NCRTC, Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited. During the meeting, officers from NCRTC made a detailed presentation and apprised the minister about the status of the project.

Gahlot directed them to speed up the construction work and ensure timely completion of the corridor, the statement said.

Sarai Kale Khan station is also a junction of three modes of transport- railway, metro and roadways. The multimodal

hub will serve as a connection with the Nizamuddin railway station, the pink line of the Delhi Metro and the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Sarai Kale Khan.