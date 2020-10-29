AUD releases third cut-off, seats still available for majority courses

New Delhi: Ambedkar University on Wednesday released its third cut-off with BA Hons with a Major in Psychology bagging the highest percentage of 96.75% for Delhi aspirants and 97.75% for those outside Delhi.

Meanwhile, seat for all major courses are still open for the general category. Meanwhile, seats have been filled for categories under SC, ST and EWS in majority courses. BA Honours with a Major in Economics has been filled for Outside Delhi and EWS categories, same BA Honours with a Major in English.



The university is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside the city.

