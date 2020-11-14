Attention Delhiites! Officials predict 'severe' air tonight

New delhi: The national Capital recorded its air quality in the 'very poor' category on Friday and it is likely to become 'severe' on Diwali night, according to government agencies. Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 339. It was 314 on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday directed the CPCB and concerned states in the National Capital Region to ensure that there is no lapse in implementation of the National Green Tribunal's directions in view of the prevailing air quality scenario here.

The commission said state pollution control boards, committees and other field-level functionaries have also been asked to ensure that there is no lapse in implementation of the NGT's directions. The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (319), Ghaziabad (382), Noida (337), Greater Noida (336) and Gurgaon (324) also recorded their AQI in the "very poor" category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh western disturbance was likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR post-Diwali. Light rain is likely to occur on Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance. It remains to be seen if it is enough to wash away pollutants, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

V K Soni, the head of the IMD's environment research centre, said calm winds and firecrackers emissions may push the air quality to the 'severe' zone on Diwali night. Wind speed is expected to pick up thereafter and the wind direction will be east-southeasterly. There will be a significant improvement in air quality by November 16, he said.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that pollution can be tackled in a cost-effective manner with the bio-decomposer that can turn crop residue to manure without having to burn it. He spoke at a press conference where he noted the spray solution could be as cheap as Rs 30/acre of land.