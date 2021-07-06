Attempt to murder: Bollywood movie inspires man to hatch conspiracy, implicate witnesses

New delhi: Inspired by the Bollywood film 'Drishyam', a man planned his attempt to murder in the Civil Lines area of North Delhi following which one was arrested, police said.



On June 29, an incident of gunshot firing and a person sustaining a bullet injury was reported. The injured was identified as Amarpal. He had injuries of pellets of the bullet on his back. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said On July 2, during the investigation, family members of the injured were examined and they suspected one Ombir in the case.

"There were certain discrepancies in the version of the family members. It came to the notice that Amarpal has come out of jail on parole just one month ago (came out on interim bail for 60 days). The family of Amarpal (injured in the present matter) had some altercation with his neighbour Ombir's family over some trivial issue. Amarpal along with his friends and family members had killed Ombir's mother. In that case, Amarpal and others were charge-sheeted," he said.

After releasing on parole firstly he tried to win over the witnesses by pressurising them but when he failed to win them over, he decided to conspiring to implicate them in a false case. He hatched a deep conspiracy with his brother and cousin brother. He made his coconspirators watch the movie "Drishyam". He decided to create the scene and witnesses to prove his story of being shot.

On basis of his plan, he started convincing people that he is being threatened by Ombir's family for revenge. Amarpal arranged a country made pistol and live cartridges that too with pellets and not bullets, so that it would not be deadly. He motivated and conspired with his brother Guddu and cousin brother Anil to execute it finally.

As per the conspiracy, injured Amarpal visited the decided place, Khyber Pass and spent more than one hour roaming around and convincing people that he was being followed. Thereafter, he called his brother Guddu to execute the plan.

"Guddu, Anil and Manish reached the pre-decided place. After seeing Guddu, Amarpal came towards the dark side of the road where Anil fired at him as per the conspiracy," the official said. Anil, Guddu and Manish ran away from the spot and went to their respected houses while Amarpal went to his friend's place in an injured state making it look like his enemies tried to kill him. The team of Civil Lines police station led by SHO Ajay Kumar nabbed Anil. He narrated that he was a part of the conspiracy hatched by Amarpal.