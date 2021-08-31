ATR on communal speeches in 2 separate cases sought from police

New Delhi: A Delhi court has asked for an action taken report (ATR) from the Delhi Police in connection with a plea moved before it alleging that the local police allegedly refused to lodge an FIR on complaints filed against communal speeches made by Dasna temple priest Narsinghanand and Karni Sena President Surajpal Amu earlier this year.



Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal directed police to file an ATR through the SHO concerned in both the applications on whether any complaint has been made by the complaint in the police station, if yes, whether any action has been taken on the said complaint, whether any investigation or inquiry has been conducted in this regard and if yes, then what is the status of the investigation/inquiry and lastly, if any cognizable offence is made out, whether any FIR has been registered or not. The court has now fixed the next date of hearing for September 27.

The application had been moved by law teacher Faisal Ahmed Khan, who had filed complaints against Narsinghanand and Amu at the Jamia Nagar Police Station for their "anti-Muslim" speeches delivered on separate occasions.

In his plea, moved through Advocate Sarim Naved, Khan has sought registration of two FIRs under the appropriate IPC sections pertaining to delivering hate speech and causing enmity between different communities.

In the petition, Khan has stated that Narsinghanand had made "communally provocative statements" in April in an attempt to cause riots and incite persons from the Hindu community to commit criminal offences against Muslims. Earlier this year, Narsinghanand had stated that students of educational institutions like Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia, cannot bear true faith to the Indian constitution and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India. It also sought FIR into speeches given by Amu on May 30 and July 4 at two separate Mahapanchayats organised in Nuh in Haryana and Pataudi town in Gurugram.