ATM stolen in Delhi's Tughlaqabad
New Delhi: An ATM in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad Extension was stolen by some unidentified people, following which a case has been registered, police said on Saturday. Police received a call about the theft on Saturday morning following which senior officers visited the scene of the crime. According to the police, some unidentified people came in a four-wheeler a fled with the ATM. A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station and teams are working to identify and arrest of suspects, DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said.
