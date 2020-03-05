ATM robbers strike thrice in South East Delhi
NEW DELHI: ATM machine robbers struck at three different locations in the wee hours of Thursday in Sout East Delhi. While they succeeded in uprooting the ATM cash machine and fleeing at Pul Prahladpur and Jaitpur, the tough resisitance of Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar residents saved the robbery attempt as they chased away the armed robbers with stones and bricks.
"During the enquiry it's revealed that a passerby namely Rizwan of C 24 OKhla vihar noticed that 4 persons in a Pickup Jeep were trying to upload the broken ATM from the foundation. He threw stone towards the accused persons and raised loud voice as a result the people of locality gathered and accused in a jeep managed to escape from the spot towards Jasola jungle/ okhla tank side," said.
DCP South East RP Meena. However, the robbers took away an ATM machne with nearly 8 lakh rupees in Jaitpur and another from Pul Prahladpur after using spray at the CCTV of the ATMs.
