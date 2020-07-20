Atleast 20 cops test Covid positive

Kolkata: Wife of a retired IPS officer on Friday has died after getting infected to Covid-19.

The said IPS officer has also been tested Covid positive and at present undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Though both the retired IPS officer and his wife were Covid positive, their son has been tested Covid negative.

On Sunday 20 more Kolkata Police personnel have been tested Covid positive. Till date around 750 Kolkata Police personnel have been tested Covid positive.

This apart, a former councillor who is presently a ward coordinator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been tested Covid positive. Locals informed that the ward coordinator had been working during the pandemic situation standing in the forefront. He himself arranged swab sample testing for the locals as well as arranged delivery of essential commodities to the residents of his ward.

Meanwhile, a KMC employee who was a resident of Chandannagar died on Friday.

The KMC employee was posted in Birth and Death registration department. He was admitted at R G Kar Hospital 10 days ago.

An employee of the commercial branch of State bank of India has also died due to Covid-19.

Another bank employee of Kidderpore died due to Covid-19. On Saturday two doctors of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and an employee of the blood bank have been tested Covid positive.